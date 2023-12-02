Mercury Retrograde: Reflection and Re-evaluation

In December, we move from Sagittarius to Capricorn, marking the beginning of a new astrological phase. Mercury retrograde, which runs from December 13, 2023 to January 1, 2024, is one of the important transits to watch out for in the weeks ahead. This is a time for reflection, communication and re-evaluation of our choices, offering the opportunity to better understand the dynamics of our lives and make informed decisions for the future.

Rather than fearing this period, remain attentive to the lessons it can bring. For a more accurate reading of your horoscope, rely first on your ascendant and then on your sun sign, i.e. “your sign.” If you don’t know the first, simply rely on the second.You’re keen to explore new horizons while trying to maintain balance in your career. Mercury retrograde prompts you to reflect on your past achievements, current position and future ambitions. Take a step back to gain perspective on your projects. Before committing yourself to new opportunities, it would be wise to finish what you’ve starte





ElleCanada » / 🏆 27. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saskatchewan pays homage to Indigenous veterans on day of reflectionMany organizations and communities pay tribute with various events over the next few days in honour of the province's Indigenous veterans.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Usher Has Emotional Reflection On Road To Super Bowl Halftime ShowTaryn Finley is the Editor of HuffPost Black Voices where she manages and produces content to inform, empower and amplify black audiences and highlight why our stories matter. Previously, she has worked at The Root, Essence, NBC and Radio One.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Usher Has Emotional Reflection On Road To Super Bowl Halftime ShowTaryn Finley is the Editor of HuffPost Black Voices where she manages and produces content to inform, empower and amplify black audiences and highlight why our stories matter. Previously, she has worked at The Root, Essence, NBC and Radio One.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

REFLECTION: A submariner's story ahead of Remembrance DayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

The Joy of Jelly: A Mother's Reflection on Her Daughter's First TasteA mother reflects on her daughter's first taste of Jell-O and how it brought joy to their lives. Caroline Tremlett, an antique jelly mould collector, took her passion online during lockdown.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Victoria woman overcomes adversity to find 'happy place' under the seaEver since she was a little girl, Kristin Piche dreamed of diving underwater and being a marine biologist. But Kristin also grew up with increasingly severe hearing loss.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »