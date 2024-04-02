Mercedes workers in Alabama plan to file petition to join UAW: sources

Factory workers at Mercedes Benz's assembly plant in Alabama are moving forward with efforts to join the United Auto Workers union, and they plan to file a petition as soon as this week with U.S. regulators. Employees at the SUV plant in Vance, Alabama, plan to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) seeking a formal election to join the UAW. The date of an actual vote is not yet certain.

A union spokesman declined to discuss a Mercedes vote time frame, but the UAW said in late February that a majority of about 6,000 workers there had signed cards to join the union. President Shawn Fain is leading an unprecedented organizing effort for the 88-year-old UAW, endeavoring to unionize more than a dozen automakers, including Tesla, across the U.S

