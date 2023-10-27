Mentors and role models honoured on Dress Purple Day

This year, the Step Up program aims to recognize those who have provided that help, mentoring the next generation to help them navigate the path to adulthood.
Representatives of Dilico Anishinabek Family Care stopped by Odgen Community School on to ask students in Mrs. Murphy’s Grade 5 and Grade 6 class who they though deserved a nomination, which could net them a $400 gift certificate at Goods and Co. and a night on the town.
Not surprisingly, parents, teachers, grandparents and hockey coaches topped the list of adults who volunteer their time to make the lives of young people a little better. Recognizing those who do is why the contest is being held, said Dana Temple, the assistant director at Dilico Anishinabek Family Care.
“Oct. 27 is Purple Shirt Day to recognize children and families within our community, asking people to step up for children. We would like people to nominate someone who has made a contribution to a child’s life and that lifelong relationship they had with children and making their lives better and have better outcomes.”“They are the most vulnerable people in our community. It’s very important that we acknowledge that and help them have better outcomes.
The Odgen Community School students filled out nomination forms, which will be entered into the contest, which can be found a www.dilico.com/stepup. In addition to the contest, participants are being asked to share Dress Purple Day photos on social media channels using the hashtag #stepup.