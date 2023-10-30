Mental Health Addictions Workers, Social Service Workers, Developmental Service Workers

Do you want to be part of a great team where you can utilize your skillset while helping people live fuller, meaningful lives within our community?Community Living Algoma is dedicated to supporting people with developmental disabilities so they can live full lives and be inclusive members of their own communities.

Operating residential homes, Community based homes, Supported Independent Living, Community participation supports, Employment, Urgent Response and Volunteer Services, the agency provides support to over 500 individuals and families each year.

Support people in the participation of community based social, leisure and recreational activities of their choice. Teams include but are not limited to, the person receiving support, their family, friends, community support and staff.Liaison with community groups, employers and others in the community to promote the participation of citizens with an intellectual disability. headtopics.com

Support people supported to develop decision-making skills and to exercise choice, develop skills and assume social roles, participate in the cultural, spiritual, recreational, leisure, educational and employment activities and affairs of the community typically engaged in by all of its citizens.

Two years direct support experience in a community-based setting, or the equivalent combination of relevant education and experienceA valid driver's license and maintenance of an acceptable driving record is considered an asset. headtopics.com

