Men Caught Destroying Ancient Rock Formations in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Two men were filmed at Redstone Dune Trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area as they irreversibly destroyed ancient sandstone formations.Park rangers are searching for two rowdy guests who were filmed toppling and destroying ancient rock formations at the U.S.

On Sunday, Lake Mead’s National Park Service shared a photo of the men and asked the public for help to identify “two vandalism suspects.”“You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” NPS wrote.Budget 2024 sets up a ‘hard year’ for the Liberals. Here’s what to expect “That’s so beautiful, it’s one of my favourite places in the park and they’re up there just destroying it. I don’t understand that,” he said.

Lake Mead National Park Rock Formations Vandalism Outrage

