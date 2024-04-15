Men Caught Destroying Ancient Rock Formations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Two men at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were captured on video destroying federally protected ancient rock formations . Now, authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the

A viral video taken by a witness shows the two suspects shoving wide slabs of sandstone to the ground at theTwo men were recorded destroying ancient rock formations in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.Authorities are seeking public help to identify the vandals; potential penalties include jail time and a $5,000 fine.

“He’s gonna fall,” someone who recorded the incident from a distance said as he watched the suspects turn the stones to dust.One of the men’s daughters, who had also scaled the towering rock formations, appeared to watch the incident from behind. “Why on earth would you do this to this area that’s so beautiful? It’s one of my favorite places in the park, and they’re up there just destroying it. I don’t understand that,” recreation area spokesperson John Haynes told CNN affiliate

The vast recreation area, which spans 1.5 million acres, attracts 6 million annual visitors who come to see its stunning mountain views, canyon trails, and two vital reservoirs. Its rock formations were shaped over time out of 140 million-year-old sand dunes.rangers urged anyone who was on the trail at the time or who may have information about the suspects to“It is 1.5 million acres. We have two big lakes and a chunk of the Colorado River.

