Memphis officer charged in Tyre Nichols death to change plea

Mills is one of five officers, all Black, who face four federal counts including excessive force and deliberate indifference, both civil rights offenses, and two witness tampering counts stemming from the beating of Nichols, 29, on Jan. 7. He died in the hospital three days later.

At one point officers held his hands behind his back so another could punch him in the face, while at other times Nichols cried out for his mother, who lived nearby.Mills' defense attorney, Blake Ballin, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether Mills planned to testify against any of the other defendants.

"There would be no reason to enter into an agreement with the (federal) government and not with the state," the newspaper quoted Ballin as saying, adding that a state plea change would come at a later time.

The other officers charged in the case are Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean.

