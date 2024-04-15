Megan Fox's Advice for Single Ladies: Invest in Yourself

Megan Fox dropped some diamonds of wisdom for all the single ladies out there about a month after she subtly confirmed calling off her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly .
“We’ve got a lot of single ladies here who are having a single summer and they need some advice from you,” Erin said as the 37-year-old actress sat opposite her.“I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys,” Megan replied in the clip that she proudly posted on her own Instagram page.
“You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you,” Alex said, to which the Jennifer’s Body“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan replied. “So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.
Megan Fox Advice Single Ladies Engagement Machine Gun Kelly Self-Improvement
