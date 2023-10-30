Megan Fox Ignores SAG Halloween Rules, Defiantly Tags Union In Costume Post

and allies not to dress up as TV and movie characters, in hopes of denying struck studios and streamers any free publicity.The couple definitely nailed their looks, as Fox transformed into teen assassin Gogo Yubari while Kelly donned Uma Thurman’s iconic blood-stained yellow tracksuit.Seeing as “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” came out a full 20 years ago, Fox and Kelly’s Halloween homage won’t be helping its distributor, Miramax, make much, if any, money.

SAG suggested actors opt for “generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc),” and urged members not to post any social media of costumes that came from struck companies.of the union, saying SAG’s Halloween rules were a waste of time given the fact they have yet to secure a contract. headtopics.com

“Is this a joke? Come on @sagaftra. This is what’s important?” she asked. “We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work.”

As the strike nears its four-month mark, SAG-AFTRA leaders and the Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers are said to be on track to make a deal soon.said representatives for the actors and the studios had a "constructive" Saturday and that they would return to the table on Sunday.

