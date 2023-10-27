Meet Skylar: Resilient 2-year-old German Shepherd mix ready for adoption

Hailey Murphy from the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) introduces us to Skylar, a lovable two-year-old German Shepherd mix who had a challenging past but is now ready for adoption. If you want more information, you can contact AARCS at 403-250-7377 or at www.aarcs.

