Meet Anna, the Creator of Cute Miniature Toys

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. Hello, my name is Anna and I make cute miniature toys . I started sewing and crocheting many years ago when I was a child. My dream is to see my works make other people happy. I crochet miniature animals, birds and other creatures.

I hope you'll like my work! Have a good day and good luck! I first got into crocheting and sewing when I was 7 years old. It all started with my grandma, who taught me the art of knitting. Then, I studied sewing at school during those hands-on labor lessons. I love adorable animals and children. My toys often remind me of my youngest daughter, Arina. Also, my eldest daughter, Katya, draws a postcard for each toy. I find that to be very cute. When it comes to my favorite animals, I have a soft spot for wombats, capybaras, and guinea pigs. I want to create toy versions of these charming creatures in the futur





