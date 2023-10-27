Meet 28 workers sharing a $5-million lotto win, and what each of them is getting

The university staff won a September Lotto 6/49 jackpot of $5-million, announced Loto-Québec on Friday. That means they’ll be splitting the prize money and collecting about $178,570 each.

“My phone rang all the time that day. I was travelling so I ignored the calls,” says Olivier St-Germain-Lavoie in a statement. He told Global News he was in Greece at the time and found out while in the shower.

A press release from the province’s crown corporation lottery company says the Lotto playing group, called “le groupe a Didi” was first created 10 years ago when coworkers Diane Morneau and Caroline Soo decided to start playing together. headtopics.com

“Only after I scanned the ticket over 20 times did I realize it was well and truly $5-million. We’re still astonished,” she said. The winning ticket was purchased at a Maxi grocer in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines. Most of the winners (15) are from Montreal, 10 are from the Montérégie region, two from the Laurentians and one from Centre-du-Québec.

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

Israeli poll finds 49% support for holding off on Gaza invasionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israeli poll finds 49% support for holding off on Gaza invasionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

49 Of The Wildest And Most Bizarre Weddings That Event Staff Have Ever WitnessedMany weddings are spectacular and the couples get their happily ever after. But it would be naive to think that every event goes swimmingly. Some of them are unmitigated disasters. Read more ⮕

“Groom Was Gay. Bride Was Not”: 49 Of The Wildest Weddings That Event Staff Have Ever WitnessedMany weddings are spectacular and the couples get their happily ever after. But it would be naive to think that every event goes swimmingly. Some of them are unmitigated disasters. Read more ⮕

49 Wedding Professionals Share What Made Them Say “This One’s Not Even Going To Last A Year”Many weddings are spectacular and the couples get their happily ever after. But it would be naive to think that every event goes swimmingly. Some of them are unmitigated disasters. Read more ⮕

Lotto 649 winning numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.TORONTO — The winning numbers in Wednesday's Lotto 649 draw for an estimated $5 million: 01, 04, 16, 22, 29 & 47. Read more ⮕