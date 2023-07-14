Meditation and Yoga Can Help Reduce Financial Stress at Work

Naunidh Hunjan, president of Hunjan Financial Group Inc., has been inviting clients to join him in remote meditation sessions for the past five years. Clients report being able to manage stressful situations better and worry less about their finances during the workday. To mitigate the $45-billion in lost productivity due to employees thinking about their finances, Mr. Hunjan advises employers to offer yoga and meditation in workplaces and improve mental health benefits.

