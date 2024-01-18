Medicine shipment arrives in Gaza for hostages held by Hamas

A shipment of medicine for hostages held by Hamas arrived in Gaza after France and Qatar mediated an agreement between Israel and the militant group. The shipment also includes humanitarian aid for residents of the besieged enclave.





Israeli military uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza CityThe Israeli military has uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City, dealing a blow to the militant group. The center was part of an underground network used by Hamas to transport weapons and supplies. Israel aims to destroy these tunnels. Hamas' leader is in Egypt for talks on a cease-fire and a prisoner swap. Israel plans to continue its offensive, which has caused significant damage and casualties in Gaza.

Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel in Response to Killing of Hamas LeaderLebanon's Hezbollah militia fired rockets at northern Israel in response to the killing of a top leader from the allied Hamas group. Hezbollah leader warned Israel of swift response on the battlefield. If Hezbollah doesn't retaliate, all of Lebanon would be vulnerable to Israeli attack.

Chris Cuomo Reveals Shocking Footage of Hamas MassacreNews anchor Chris Cuomo exposes the horrifying footage of a Hamas massacre, showing the deliberate targeting and mutilation of innocent victims. The video has been privately shown to international journalists and diplomats, confirming the Israeli position on the incident.

Canadian citizen missing after Hamas attack confirmed deadThe family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, died on Oct. 7, the day of the attacks, which saw an estimated 1,200 people killed and about 240 more taken hostage.

Israeli airstrike kills two Palestinian journalists in GazaAn apparent Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza on Sunday, including the son of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh. The journalists were killed while driving to an assignment in southern Gaza. Dozens of Palestinian journalists have been killed while covering the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Deadly Strike in Gaza Leaves 70 Dead, Israeli Soldiers Killed in CombatAt least 70 people were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.

