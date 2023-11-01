Medication wasn't given to trick-or-treaters after all, West Shore RCMP say

Police had been called by an individual in their 80s who said their medication, which had been in yellow containers sitting near the Halloween candy, was missing and might have been handed out. On Wednesday, West Shore RCMP has confirmed that the medication had been found within another area of the home and trick-or-treaters were not at risk.

Cpl. Nancy Saggar, the media relations officer for West Shore RCMP, thanked the public for their understanding.

