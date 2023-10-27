Media industry 'distortions' creating an uncertain environment: Corus CEO

Eni Sees Egypt’s LNG Exports Resuming When Local Demand SlumpsEuropean Stocks Slip After Weak Earnings From Sanofi and NatWestIsrael Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidUS Near-Term Inflation Views Jump to 4.2%, Highest Since MayChevron Slump Cuts $6.5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersIAG Says Booming Summer Demand Boosts Profit to RecordBrazil Is Older Than Ever in Rising Threat to Limping EconomyUK Says 5.

5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersIvanka Trump Must Testify in Father’s NY Civil Trial, Judge SaysSanofi CEO Shocks Investors With Investment Plan, Few DetailsEni Sees Egypt’s LNG Exports Resuming When Local Demand SlumpsIsrael Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidUruguayans Pile Into Argentina to Spend Record $1 BillionExxon CEO Sees Tight Global Oil Supplies for the Next Few YearsHungary and Serbia Feeding Putin’s “War Machine,” Bulgaria SaysSocGen Loses Bid to Keep Gold...

Read more:

BNNBloomberg »

Corus Entertainment says advertising revenue declines as company reports Q4 earningsTORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $50.4 million in its latest quarter, a turnaround from its net loss of $367.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Read more ⮕

Corus Entertainment says advertising revenue declines as company reports Q4 earningsTORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $50.4 million in its latest quarter, a turnaround from its net loss ... Read more ⮕

Corus Entertainment says advertising revenue declines as company reports Q4 earningsCorus Entertainment Inc. reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $50.4 million in its latest quarter, a turnaround from its net loss of $367.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Read more ⮕

Corus Entertainment says advertising revenue declined as company reports fourth-quarter earningsCorus says its profits amounted to 25 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a loss of $1.82 per diluted share in the same quarter last year Read more ⮕

Corus Entertainment encouraged by CRTC's signal of potential CanCon spending reliefTORONTO — A potential move by Canada's telecommunications regulator to ease some Canadian content spending requirements for Corus Entertainment Inc. Read more ⮕

Brazil's Lula names new CEO of state-run lender CaixaBrazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday picked Carlos Antonio Vieira Fernandes to replace Rita Serrano as CEO of state-run lender Caixa... Read more ⮕