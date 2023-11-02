HEAD TOPICS

‘Mean Girls’ stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and more reunite for Black Friday ad

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra reprised their “Mean Girls” roles for a Walmart Black Friday commercial that dropped Wednesday.

