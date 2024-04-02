McEachern's Tool House: Eight Decades of Success

After eight decades in business, McEachern's Tool House is still going strong. Keyl McEachern is part of the fourth generation of family members who work at the store, which has been in operation since the 1940s.

Originally located on May Street, the tool house sold small hand tools and evolved over the years. In 1970, the business relocated to its current location on North Vickers Street.

