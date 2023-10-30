McDonald’s Sales Top Estimates With Help From Pricier Burgers

Finland Discovers Rare Earth Minerals Key for Battery IndustryUK Mortgage Approvals Sink to Eight-Month Low After Rates JumpTraders Abandon China’s ‘Copper King’ as Metals Woes SpreadIron Ore Climbs to Five-Week High After Vale Flags Upside RisksSaudi Loosens Airport Regulation in $100 Billion Investment PushEuro-Area Economic Confidence Drops Again on Industry, RetailHow Washington Plays Matchmaker for the Gun Industry: Big Take PodcastFinland Discovers Rare Earth Minerals Key for Battery...

2 Billion Asset Sale Windfall: The London RushGold Holds Near $2,000 After Israel Starts Ground OffensiveStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpWar With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitHalloween Candy Costs Are Surging This YearEuropean Gas Prices Jump After Egypt Says Imports StoppedWhen a private mortgage is the 'only game in town,' having an exit strategy is keyAutoworkers strike at Stellantis plant shutting down big profit center, 41,000...

McDonald's beats sales estimates as cheaper menu, new launches drive demandExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

HSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesHSBC Holdings Plc announced a new $3 billion buyback program after it reported profit that missed estimates in the third quarter as costs rose. Read more ⮕

Canadian Real Estate Association lowers home sales and price forecastThe Canadian Real Estate Association has revised its predictions for home sales and prices, expecting a decline this year. This comes as a result of various factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the housing market. Additionally, Matthew Perry, known for his role in the TV show 'Friends', has reportedly passed away at the age of 54. In a separate incident, an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog at a park in downtown Toronto. Read more ⮕

