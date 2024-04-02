McDonald's Canada launches Remix line featuring customer creations

Canadians who have combined their favourite McDonald's dishes will soon get to see some of their creations hit the fast-food chain’s official menu — a phenomenon growing in popularity across the quick-serve industry. The golden arches announced its new Remix line on Tuesday, marketing a trio of limited-time sandwiches and a reimagined McFlurry with versions of its 1980s menu jingle remixed by U.S. rapper Lil Yachty and Montreal-born instrumentalist Mike Clay.

"This is tapping into what customers and what fans are already doing today and just making it official and having fun with it," said Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald's Canada's chief marketing officer. The Remix promotion features a chicken cheeseburger and a Surf ‘N Turf sandwich with two beef patties and an Alaskan Pollock filet. Both will be topped with cheddar cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard.A third sandwich — the Sweet Chili Junior Chicken — adds a sweet chili Thai sauce to the regular Junior Chicke

