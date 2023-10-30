McDonald's Beats Wall Street Estimates with Strong Q3 Profit and Sales

beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit and sales on Monday, powered by new launches as well as steady demand for its cheaper burgers and fries from diners struggling with still-high food prices.

Shares of the company, which also raised its quarterly cash dividend by 10 per cent, rose about 2 per cent in premarket trading. The burger giant has been able to keep its meals relatively more affordable following the industry-wide hike in prices last year, helping counter the trend of inflation-hit consumers opting to eat more at home and a decline in footfall.

Global comparable sales at McDonald’s jumped 8.8 per cent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while analysts on average expected a 7.36 per cent rise, according to LSEG data. Drawing on its history of menu enhancements, McDonald’s launched the Cheesy Jalapeno Bacon quarter pounder in July and brought back the fan-favorite Spicy Chicken McNuggets to menus in September.While overall dining traffic fell in all three months of the quarter, McDonald’s saw a 7.3 per cent jump in July, data from Placer.ai showed. headtopics.com

Footfall strength at McDonald’s tapered off in the next two months – recording declines of 1.1 per cent and 3.7 per cent – but remained ahead of the broader industry trends. Total restaurant margins increased 12 per cent to $3.84-billion in dollar terms as prices of proteins and vegetables trended lower, despite an uptick in other expenses.U.S. comparable sales climbed 8.1 per cent in the quarter, beating estimates of a 7.4 per cent increase, thanks also to higher average spending at stores.

Meanwhile, same-store sales in McDonald’s international operated markets increased 8.3 per cent, edging past expectations for 8.03 per cent growth.Adjusted per-share profit of $3.19 beat estimates of $3.00.Market data values update automatically. Checking box will enable automatic data updates. headtopics.com

