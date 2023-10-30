McDonald's beats sales estimates as cheaper menu, new launches drive demand

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) - McDonald's beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit and sales on Monday, powered by demand for its cheaper burgers and fries from diners struggling with still-high food prices, as well as new launches.

The burger giant has been able to keep its meals relatively more affordable following the industry-wide hike in prices last year, helping counter the trend of inflation-hit consumers opting to eat more at home and a decline in footfall.

Global comparable sales at McDonald's jumped 8.8% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while analysts on average expected a 7.36% rise, according to LSEG data. Drawing on its history of menu enhancements, McDonald's launched the Cheesy Jalapeno Bacon quarter pounder in July and brought back the fan-favorite Spicy Chicken McNuggets to menus in September.While overall dining traffic fell in all three months of the quarter, McDonald's saw a 7.3% jump in July, data from Placer.ai showed. headtopics.com

Footfall strength at the company tapered off in the next two months - recording declines of 1.1% and 3.7% - but remained ahead of the broader industry trends. Comparable sales in the United States climbed 8.1% in the quarter, beating estimates of a 7.4% increase, thanks also to higher average spending at stores.

Meanwhile, same-store sales in McDonald's international operated markets increased 8.3%, edging past expectations for 8.03% growth.Net income rose to $2.32 billion, or $3.17 per share, from $1.98 billion, or $2.68 per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, McDonald's posted a per-share profit of $3.19, handily beating estimates of $3.00. headtopics.com

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre stateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israel summons Russian ambassador to protest at Moscow's hosting of HamasExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕