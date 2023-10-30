McDonald's beat earnings estimates, boosted by higher menu prices

Global systemwide sales — which include sales at company-owned and franchised restaurants — increased 11%. Global same-store sales jumped 8.8%, higher than analysts' estimates of 7.79%, per Bloomberg consensus data.
CEO and President Chris Kempczinski said the results demonstrate the company's "strength as the industry leader" in the release. In the US, sales benefitted from higher menu prices, new marketing campaigns, and growing digital and delivery orders. Beginning in August, the company launched itsBaird analyst David Tarantino said McDonald's typically gains foot traffic when when there are "mounting macroeconomic uncertainties" in a note to clients, adding that the Golden Arches is "one of the best positioned brands...to navigate a tougher backdrop.
The company also reported systemwide digital sales — which includes sales made on the app, delivery or on the kiosk — totaled $9 billion across its six biggest markets, making up 40% of total sales. That's more than Q2, which saw $8 billion in digital sales.BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 18: Motorists queue to use the Drive Thru hatch of the fast food restaurant McDonald's. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)McDonald's also incurred pre-tax charges of $26 million, or $0. headtopics.com
In the restaurant industry, stability is critical.So when David Ferguson noticed an unexpected $200 charge on his credit card bill from the tech company he uses to help manage his business, he figured it was an accounting mistake.Ferguson is the chef and owner at Gus, a small restaurant in Montreal's Petite-Patrie neighbourhood.He started using Lightspeed, a publicly traded Canadian point-of-sale (POS) supplier, about four years ago.