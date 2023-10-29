McDavid expected to return for Oilers Sunday

McDavid expected to return for Oilers SundayNHL: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0Rookie Levis throws four TDs in debut as Titans beat FalconsTagovailoa throws for three TDs, Ramsey shines in debut as Dolphins beat PatriotsCFL: Argonauts 27, Redblacks 22Franklin was very excited to put on a performance in first start for ArgosLetcher Jr.

McDavid Expected to Return to Oilers LineupConnor McDavid is expected to return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup after missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury. He participated fully in practice and is likely to dress for the game against Calgary. The Oilers will also play a home game on Thursday. Read more ⮕

McDavid Making Progress as Oilers Prepare for Heritage ClassicEdmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is feeling good and making progress as he prepares for the Heritage Classic. The conditions for the practice were cold but not unbearable, making it perfect for the outdoor game. The game will be the NHL 's 38th regular-season outdoor game. Read more ⮕

McDavid Returns to Practice, Oilers Prepare for Heritage ClassicConnor McDavid returns to practice after missing two games due to an upper body injury. The Oilers and Flames are both struggling as they prepare for the Heritage Classic. Read more ⮕

NHL MVP Connor McDavid's Return Uncertain for Outdoor GameConnor McDavid's participation in the outdoor game between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames is uncertain due to an upper-body injury. McDavid, who missed the Oilers ' last two games, was a full participant in practice and showed signs of progress. The game commemorates the 20th anniversary of the NHL 's first outdoor game, which was held in freezing temperatures. The current conditions are near freezing, and McDavid's return remains to be seen. Read more ⮕