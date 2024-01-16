Mayfield Leads Buccaneers to Victory over Eagles

Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns, and Tampa Bay's defense never allowed Hurts and Philadelphia's sputtering offense to get into a rhythm before a crowd of 63,397 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs (10-8) won for the sixth time in seven games to advance to a NFC divisional round matchup on the road next Sunday against the...





TSN_Sports » / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.