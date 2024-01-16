HEAD TOPICS

Mayfield Leads Buccaneers to Victory over Eagles

Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Tampa Bay's defense dominated the game, preventing the Eagles' offense from finding a rhythm. The Buccaneers will now face a NFC divisional round matchup on the road next Sunday.

Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns, and Tampa Bay's defense never allowed Hurts and Philadelphia's sputtering offense to get into a rhythm before a crowd of 63,397 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs (10-8) won for the sixth time in seven games to advance to a NFC divisional round matchup on the road next Sunday against the...

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
