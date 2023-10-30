Max Verstappen Wins Record 16th Race of the Season at Mexico City Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, front, crashes with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco at the start of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two perfect starts made for a record 16th win of the season for Formula One champion Max Verstappen on a wild Sunday for Red Bull at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen started from third and won from the same spot as he did in 2021. Back then, he used the slingshot effect of the draft down the long starting straight at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to whip to the outside and pass two cars.

He was in total control over the next 35 laps but still had work to do. A hard crash by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen at the halfway point forced the race into a halt and a restart. Verstappen nailed that one as well and was never threatened for the checkered flag.Verstappen earned his third consecutive win in Mexico City and fifth overall at the track since 2017. He also collected career win No. 51, tying him for fourth place in F1 history with Alain Prost. headtopics.com

Like Verstappen two years ago, Perez tried to pass Leclerc with a sweeping move from the outside that pinched the Ferrari between himself and the other Red Bull car. Verstappen said he understood the temptation to try such a move.

The crackup silenced the massive crowd that had greeted Perez with thunderous cheers all weekend. Much of the crowd left after the crash, but some who stayed booed Leclerc during the postrace interviews before the podium celebration. headtopics.com

The crash allowed Hamilton to close a 39-point gap behind Perez to just 20 heading into the Brazilian Grand Prix next week. Hamilton would be even closer if he had not been disqualified from second last week at the United States Grand Prix for a technical rules violation on his car.

