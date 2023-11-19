Max Verstappen Wins Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite initially hating the excess and opulence of the event. Verstappen celebrates his victory on the Las Vegas Strip and expresses excitement to return next year.





🏆 1. CTVNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Max Verstappen Wins Record 16th Race of the Season at Mexico City Grand PrixMax Verstappen secured his 16th win of the season at the Mexico City Grand Prix, while a first-corner crash affected his teammate Sergio Perez's home race. Verstappen's victory solidified his lead in the championship, with Perez now barely holding onto second place. Verstappen's quick start allowed him to pass the Ferraris and maintain control throughout the race.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Culinary union says members in Las Vegas to rally, participate in civil disobedience next weekExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Fighters Only World MMA Awards Set for Dec. 14 in Las VegasThe best and brightest of the mixed martial arts world will be recognized at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards on Dec. 14.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

What to Do at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Besides Watch the RaceWhether $5,000 dinners or $15,000 nightclub tables, there’s plenty to do. Sometimes what’s happening on the track is beside the point.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Silicon Valley Bank Pitches Its Comeback Story at Las Vegas ConferenceIn a quiet, beige hospitality suite tucked away in Las Vegas’s Venetian hotel, executives at Silicon Valley Bank — the tech-friendly lender which collapsed after a bank run — gathered to hammer home a message: The bank is back.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Thousands of Las Vegas hotel workers fighting for new union contracts rally, block Strip trafficLAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hotel workers fighting for new union contracts rallied Wednesday night on the Las Vegas Strip, snarling traffic during rush...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »