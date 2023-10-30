Matthew Perry’s Pickleball Partner Saw Red Flags Days Before 'Friends' Megastar's Tragic Death

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.Matthew Perry’s pickleball companion shared her own sorrowful account of observing warning signs of his ill health just hours before his passing. played a game of pickleball, a sport akin to tennis involving a plastic ball with holes, on the same day that he was discovered deceased in his hot tub.

According to law enforcement authorities, responders were summoned through a 911 call at approximately 4 pm local time, following a report of a cardiac arrest. “I’m grateful to have known him, admired his courage under the grips of a relentless disease,” the journalist wrote on social mediaIn the years leading up to his passing, the Massachusetts native had been open about his challenges with opioid addiction.

In 2013, Matthew received a Champion of Recovery award from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy for opening Perry House, a rehab center in his former mansion in Malibu, California. Friends fans and admirers alike mourned the loss of the talented actor and were particularly sad to learn he died alone

Tributes Pour in for Matthew Perry Following His Death
Former colleagues and friends mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and comedian Tom Green among those paying tribute. Perry, an Ottawa native, is remembered for his talent, joy, and love for hockey.

Public figures pay tribute to Matthew Perry after his death
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.

