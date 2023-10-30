In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry opens up about his decades-long addiction to alcohol and opiates. The Friends star joined Q’s Tom Power to share his incredible story of survival and why he’s now turned his energy to helping others.In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry opens up about his decades-long addiction to alcohol and opiates.

"Not many books have come from the side of the addict ... certainly not somebody who's been on one of their favourite shows or whatever," Perry said in a liveat the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema in Toronto. "That message is very powerful because I thought would fix everything. And you know, it didn't — I still wanted to drink every day."

"I finally felt at home, for the very first time, as soon as I drank alcohol," recalled Perry. "And I had a much different reaction than normal people have. Normal people have a drink and they feel a little, you know, woozy.… I have a drink and, for the first time in three weeks, life seems to make sense." headtopics.com

"Wonderful things happened in my life — I'm incredibly grateful for all of them," he said. "But that's the ticket for me, is helping people on a large scale or helping, you know, one guy and seeing the light turn on."

"That prayer was, 'Please, God, make me famous. You can do anything you want to me; just make me famous,'" the actor told Power. "Three weeks later, I gothelped Perry achieve his dreams, but he said it took only six months before he realized that fame and fortune couldn't fix his biggest problem.Friends headtopics.com

Matthew Perry's family 'heartbroken' by 'Friends' star's deathExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, Iconic 'Friends' Actor with Deep Ties to Canadian Politics, Found Dead Matthew Perry , known for his role as Chandler Bing on ' Friends ,' has passed away in his Los Angeles home. Despite his association with New York City, Perry had strong connections to Canada, where he spent his childhood with his Canadian mother, who worked for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry even recalled beating up a young Justin Trudeau in school. The news of his death has shocked and saddened many, including Prime Minister Trudeau. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, 'Friends' Star, Found Dead at 54 Matthew Perry , known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit NBC sitcom 'Friends,' was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. Co-stars and friends pay tribute to the beloved actor. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, 'Friends' Star, Dies at 54 Matthew Perry , the beloved actor known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV show ' Friends ', has passed away at the age of 54. Co-stars and fans pay tribute to the Emmy-nominated star on social media. Read more ⮕

Actor Matthew Perry, known for his role in 'Friends', dies at 54 Matthew Perry , famous for playing Chandler Bing in the TV show ' Friends ', has passed away at the age of 54. Co-stars and public figures pay tribute to the beloved actor. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, 'Friends' Star, Dies at 54 Matthew Perry , known for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom ' Friends ,' has passed away at the age of 54. The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, expressed his shock and sadness over Perry's death, remembering their schoolyard games. Fans around the world are mourning the loss of the beloved actor. Read more ⮕