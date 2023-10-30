Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.“I Know It Won’t Happen”: Matthew Perry Didn’t Want ‘Friends’ To Be The First Thing People Remember

Following his death, a series of interviews have resurfaced in which the beloved star details what he would like his legacy to be.“I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker and his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That’s what I want.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”Fans celebrated the actor for his courage to speak about his struggles and his impact on helping people get sober.He was really talented, funny, famous, and rich. headtopics.com

Matthew Perry, Iconic 'Friends' Actor with Deep Ties to Canadian Politics, Found Dead Matthew Perry , known for his role as Chandler Bing on ' Friends ,' has passed away in his Los Angeles home. Despite his association with New York City, Perry had strong connections to Canada, where he spent his childhood with his Canadian mother, who worked for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry even recalled beating up a young Justin Trudeau in school. The news of his death has shocked and saddened many, including Prime Minister Trudeau. Read more ⮕

