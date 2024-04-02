Matt Coronato grateful for mentorship from teammate

During his first season in the pro hockey ranks, whether he’s been on the Calgary Flames’ roster or continuing his education with the AHL’s Wranglers, it feels like there has been one constant for Matt Coronato, one teammate who he can always lean on. They’ve been linemates in the minors. More importantly, Hunt has been a valuable mentor to the rookie right-winger. “He’s been huge for me,” Coronato said. “I think we got sent down in the same week at the beginning of the year.

And I think from that point on, he talked me through a lot of things. “At the same time, I played with him for most of the time we were down there and he’s an unbelievable player. We had a lot of fun playing together. But he definitely is one of the guys that has taught me more throughout this season, just about the whole process of how professional hockey works. I’m really grateful for him and what he’s done for me.” Sometimes, that might be a word of encouragemen

SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

