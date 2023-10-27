MATCHDAY: Barcelona hosts Madrid in Bellingham's 1st 'clasico', Arsenal plays Sheffield United

Arsenal hosts last-place Sheffield United in what looks like lopsided matchup, but the visitors have played tough against Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City — 2-1 losses each time. The unbeaten Gunners are third in the Premier League standings after nine games. Sheffield has just one point and has lost five straight games. Brentford makes a short trek to Stamford Bridge for a west London derby against Chelsea.

But not playing in Europe has helped Juventus focus on Serie A, where a third straight win would send the Bianconeri a point clear at the top with the Milan teams playing the following day. Juventus has also not conceded a goal in its past four matches. Verona has just one point from its past five games. Bologna can move level with fourth-place Napoli with a win at Sassuolo.

Read more:

PGCitizen »