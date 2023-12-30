Mastermind Toys Stops Accepting Gift Cards, Leaving Holders in Limbo

Mastermind Toys stopped accepting gift cards on Dec. 24 after the retailer filed for creditors protection in November. Gift card holders are currently in limbo with no word if cards will be valid once the deal closes. Signs were put up on Mastermind Toys' storefronts shortly before Christmas weekend saying gift cards would no longer be accepted past Dec. 24.

Riverview father Rudy Walters is speaking out after Mastermind Toys stopped accepting gift cards effective Christmas Day — with signs posted on their storefronts only days before. Walters said the move raises questions about the value of gift cards and about consumer protection when a company such as Mastermind Toys heads toward bankruptcy. "I would just like to see some more legal protection for consumers to make sure that hard earned money that's spent on gift cards can be used at any time that company is still in existence," Walters sai





CBC » / 🏆 32. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Decline of Toy-Sellers and the Rise of No-Gift Birthday PartiesToys are becoming less popular and no-gift birthday parties are on the rise, signaling a shift in values and attitudes towards material goods.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Canada's Mandate for Zero Emission Vehicles: How Far Can Electric Cars Go?Experts say that range anxiety is no longer a major concern for electric vehicle (EV) owners in Canada, as the range of EVs has significantly improved over the years. Most cars and trucks now have a range of at least 300-350 kilometres, making them a viable option for daily commuting. However, for long-distance trips, charging stops will still be necessary.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

The Origin Story of Saint Nicholas, the Inspiration for Santa ClausThe white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not. The legends surrounding jolly old St. Nicholas -- celebrated annually on Dec. 6 -- go way beyond delivering candy and toys to children.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

MMA Organizations Struggle to Dazzle in 2023While past years have seen a swath of MMA organizations hoisting tentpole events to gather the attention and passion of the masses, 2023 was a bit of a different story. That tourney-based league also did not seem to dazzle despite a record number of shows, including a few excursions to Europe. KSW 83 and UFC on ESPN 52 were the notable fight cards of the year, but the UFC dominated the calendar. UFC 284 and UFC 285 stood out for their intense crowd and thrilling fights.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Achieves Success in 2023The Professional Fighters League (PFL) had a successful year in 2023, with the addition of a second tournament in Europe and the acquisition of a new branch. The league ran more events and fights than ever before, setting a new record for the most events in a single year. The PFL also aired its second pay-per-view event, featuring six championship belts on the line. Three of the 22 fight cards in 2023 included women's matchups in the main attraction. Overall, three of the six champions had previously won a million-dollar tournament.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Mastermind Toys Stops Accepting Gift Cards, Leaving Holders in LimboMastermind Toys has stopped accepting gift cards, leaving holders unsure if their cards will be valid. The move raises concerns about consumer protection and the value of gift cards when a company faces bankruptcy.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »