Massachusetts Town Flies Palestinian Flag on Public Flagpole

The town of North Andover in Massachusetts is currently flying the Palestinian flag over its town common and will continue to do so into December. Previously, the town flew Israel’s flag in the same place, and the town’s board was just hours away from voting to ban anything but the state and American flags, but this proposal made it in under the radar.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: North Korea Tests New Solid-Fuel Engines for Ballistic MissilesNorth Korea announces successful testing of new solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Russian-backed Malian forces capture rebel stronghold in the northMali’s army, backed by Russian troops and weapons, have captured a rebel stronghold in the north of the African country after an assault with drones, helicopters and armoured vehicles. Russian soldiers from the Wagner Group entered the city of Kidal alongside Malian forces on Tuesday, just two weeks after United Nations peacekeepers had withdrawn from the city. Videos on social media showed some residents cheering and celebrating, although many others had fled the city in fear when the assault began.Mali’s military junta recruited an estimated 1,000 Russian soldiers from Wagner in December, 2021. Since then, the Russians have been implicated with the Malian military in massacres of civilians and other atrocities in the country

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: AFC North Division Rivals Face Off in Week 11The AFC North division, which has four winning teams, will see two of its top teams, the Ravens and the Bengals, face off in Week 11. Both teams are in need of a win to stay in contention for the division crown.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Four Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle in North YorkFour pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard in North York. Two of the victims are in critical condition. Emergency vehicles and police officers are at the scene. Two adults have been transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

AUTONEWSCANADA: Chinese Manufacturers Threaten North American Auto IndustryThe president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association warns that Chinese manufacturers are making strategic moves to displace market-driven industry players in the North American auto market.

Source: AutoNewsCanada | Read more »

CP24: Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest HospitalIsraeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, where hundreds of patients, including newborns, have been stranded with dwindling supplies and no electricity, as the army extended its control across Gaza City and the north. Shifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas.

Source: CP24 | Read more »