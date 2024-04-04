Mary's Retirement Plans and Concerns

Mary is self-employed and planning to take on more work now that her son has reached his teens. Her goal is to save enough for the day when she leaves the work force. As an accountant, her skills are in demand. Mary grosses about $90,000 a year in business income, against which she has $25,000 in expenses. She also gets child support of $800 a month and the Canada child benefit of $506 a month. Short term, she hopes to increase her income, save a lot and invest the money.

Longer term she plans to send her son to college – she has started a registered education savings plan (RESP) – plus save as much as possible and invest. Her retirement spending goal is $60,000 a year after taxes, more than she is spending now, excluding savings. “Can I ever retire as a renter?” Mary asked in an e-mail. “I would like to partly retire at age 60 but I don’t know if this is at all feasible,” she wrote. Her job is stressful

