Markstrom's Stellar Performance Leads Flames to Victory

Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield might see Jacob Markstrom in their nightmares after the Swedish netminder’s performance on Tuesday night. Markstrom made 34 saves – eight off Caufield shots – as the Calgary Flames defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. His best stop was with one minute 11 seconds left in the game as Markstrom robbed Anderson with a glove save in front of the net to keep Calgary ahead. “Marky was excellent tonight. Unbelievable,” said Flames forward Connor Zary.

“I saw that stop at the end, and that’s what wins you games right there.” Zary and Nazem Kadri provided the goals for Calgary (5-8-2), but Markstrom led from start to finish to earn his third win of the season in his first start in a week due to an upper-body injury. “Our goalie was our best player tonight,” said Flames head coach Ryan Huska

