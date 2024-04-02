Markets Trade Lower Ahead of Jobs Data Release

Markets are trading lower ahead of Tuesday's market open. Investors are anticipating Friday's jobs data for the month of March. BlackRock Americas iShares Investment Strategy Head Gargi Chaudhuri discusses the potential policy decisions of the Federal Reserve for late 2024 and provides insight into the economic backdrop investors should consider.

Chaudhuri also comments on the performance of the equity market in relation to interest rate cuts.

