Marketmind: Markets hold their nerve amid Mid East trouble

It's been a cautious start in Asian markets as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into northern Gaza with a ground assault that drew increased international calls for the protection of civilians.

The Nikkei has taken the biggest hit, in part due to speculation the Bank of Japan might tweak, or even abandon, its yield curve control policy when a two-day policy meeting ends on Tuesday. Yields were up at 0.88% on Monday having climbed 11 basis points so far this month, a major move for the market, and there is pressure on the BOJ to raise the cap further or widen the trading band for yields.

Major financial institutions like Japan's Dai-Ichi Life Insurance project a shift in BOJ policy early next year, and nearly two-thirds of economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to end negative rates in 2024. headtopics.com

Instead, dealers are fretting over how much new issuance Treasury will announce at its refunding this week, with an increase almost certain given the government's borrowing needs. The announcement on July 31 of $1.007 trillion in funding needs for the third quarter badly spooked the bond market, leading to the sharp increase in auction volumes.

Marketmind: Markets hold their nerve amid Mid East troubleIt's been a cautious start in Asian markets as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into northern Gaza with a ground assault that drew increased... Read more ⮕

Oil dips as caution about data-heavy week offsets Mid-East war boostOil prices slipped $1 a barrel on Monday as investors adopted caution ahead of the Fed policy meeting and China's manufacturing data later this week... Read more ⮕

Oil dips as caution about data-heavy week offsets Mid-East war boostExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This WeekSoaring sugar and cocoa prices come at a rotten time for consumers seeking a sweet treat heading into the holiday season. Meanwhile, Big Oil earnings continue with Shell Plc and BP Plc reporting. Elsewhere, spot gold has jumped above $2,000 an ounce for the first time since May amid geopolitical conflict and economic uncertainty. Read more ⮕

Saturday Markets and Family Events in Thunder BayVisit the Thunder Bay Country Market and the Peddlers Pop-up Market to support local vendors and find unique gifts. Bring your children to BRIO Play Days for a day of creativity and exploration with BRIO toys. Read more ⮕

Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week(Bloomberg) -- Soaring sugar and cocoa prices come at a rotten time for consumers seeking a sweet treat heading into the holiday season. Meanwhile, Big Oil... Read more ⮕