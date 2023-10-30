Marketmind: Markets hold their nerve amid Mid East trouble

It's been a cautious start in Asian markets as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into northern Gaza with a ground assault that drew increased international calls for the protection of civilians.

The Nikkei has taken the biggest hit, in part due to speculation the Bank of Japan might tweak, or even abandon, its yield curve control policy when a two-day policy meeting ends on Tuesday. Yields were up at 0.88% on Monday having climbed 11 basis points so far this month, a major move for the market, and there is pressure on the BOJ to raise the cap further or widen the trading band for yields.

Major financial institutions like Japan's Dai-Ichi Life Insurance project a shift in BOJ policy early next year, and nearly two-thirds of economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to end negative rates in 2024. headtopics.com

Instead, dealers are fretting over how much new issuance Treasury will announce at its refunding this week, with an increase almost certain given the government's borrowing needs. It is also notable that the borrowing kept climbing even though the economy surprised everyone with its strength. Nominal GDP growth in the third quarter was a blistering 8.5% annualised, the kind of pace China used to boast of and a pace that would normally be a bonanza for tax receipts.

