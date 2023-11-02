Marketmind: Markets cheer as Powell finds his balance

That was enough for markets to lower the risk of a December rate hike to 22%, and a January move to 28%. Meanwhile, the probability of a rate cut by June next year advanced to almost 70% and futures now imply around 85 basis points of easing for all of 2024.

The Treasury market has played its part by pushing yields up in recent weeks, and duly celebrated by pulling them down again, at least for now. Ten-year yields are off 22 basis points from Wednesday's high of 4.71%, though that remains far above the 4.0% levels held in early August.

The dovish mood proved infectious as investors pared back rate risks across much of the developed world. The Dec 2024 EURIBOR future jumped to a five-month high and now implies almost 100 basis points of easing in 2024.

For currencies, the drop in Treasury yields pulled the U.S. dollar down modestly, while the improvement in risk sentiment gave a lift to the battered Aussie and kiwi dollars.

