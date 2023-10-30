Marketmind: Fed week hopes for ailing small caps

Another Monday bounce in world markets sets up a Fed-dominated week ahead - although the U.S. central bank may not yet have a great deal to offer stock and bond markets that seem keener to see the glass half empty as October comes to a close.

Even though incoming third-quarter earnings seem like a mixed bag - mainly because of some large individual stock losses due to investors' high bar for 2024 outlooks - the aggregate actually looks quite impressive.

The Federal Reserve delivers its latest policy decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep rates unchanged for the second straight meeting. Although futures see less than a 50% chance of another rate rise in the cycle, they don't seen a cut coming until June at the earliest. headtopics.com

For now at least, market concern about the tense Middle East conflict has allowed some relief. Even though Israel's land invasion of Gaza appears to be under way amid heavy fighting and a dire humanitarian crisis, demands for some aid-related ceasefire are growing.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held steady at 4.85% - well below the 5% threshold they breached last week. In Europe, data showed Germany's economy contracted by a smaller-than-forecast 0.1% in the third quarter but October inflation numbers showed a sharp easing of price pressures. headtopics.com

