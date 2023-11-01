Marketmind: Fed relief to juice risk appetite

Asian markets are set to open higher on Thursday, lifted by Wall Street's surge the day before as investors' dovish interpretation of Fed chief Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference pushed U.S. Treasury yields to a two-week low.

Investors will also continue to digest the fallout from the Bank of Japan's decision to scrap its 1% ceiling for the 10-year bond yield - on Wednesday the BOJ waded into the bond market, the yen recouped some ground after hitting a one-year low and the Nikkei leaped 2.4% for its third best day of year.

On the economic front, China's factory activity unexpectedly contracted in October, renewing concerns over the state of the country's fragile economic recovery at the start of the fourth quarter, despite the better-than-expected third-quarter GDP figures a few weeks ago.

Malaysia's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate at 3% and through 2024, despite a weakening ringgit, amid stable domestic inflation and a steady growth outlook.

