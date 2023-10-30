Mark Carney’s recipe for a future of fiscal discipline

Mark Carney smiles as he arrives for Britain's former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak's speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 3, 2021.In a Q&A session at a dinner in Toronto last week, guest of honour Mark Carney – former Bank of Canada governor, current green-economy crusader, possible future prime minister – was asked what fiscal policy could be doing better in aid of theWhat Mr.

Seeing him hold court at this C.D. Howe Institute event – before an audience stacked with serious economic thinkers – it’s evident why he would be a formidable opponent in an election campaign. Indeed, Mr. Poilievre, who prides himself on his economic knowledge, looks decidedly lightweight on pretty much any aspect of the subject, when measured against Mr. Carney’s résumé.

If we wanted someone to lead us into the brave new economic world of deglobalization and green transition – a “rewiring of the global economy,” Mr. Carney called it – it would be hard to find any Canadian more qualified. headtopics.com

“There will be ongoing drags, likely, on productivity from things that are fundamentally good,” he predicted. His vision for fiscal policy is one that’s very goal-driven – deciding what we want to achieve as a country, aligning fiscal priorities to those ends, and then testing and measuring spending and taxation policies against those objectives.

