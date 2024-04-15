Mariners vs Blue Jays: Bassitt's Terrific Performance

Mariners 3 Blue Jays 5 Chris Bassitt was terrific tonight. He pitched 6.2 innings, giving up 5 hits, 4 walks, and 8 strikeouts. I was very surprised when he came out to start the 7th inning. He was already over 100 pitches, but he got two quick outs before giving up a Dominic Canzone home run. I thought Bassitt would be out of the game there, but John left him in, hoping he’d finish out the inning. Bassitt gave up a single, and John came and got him at 115 pitches.

Anyway, Trevor Richards finished out the seventh and pitched, got the first two outs of the eighth, and gave up two runs on a Mitch Haniger home run. Chad Green got the last 4 outs, giving up a walk with a strikeout. On offense, we managed 11 hits and 2 walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had 3 hits. George Springer, Justin Turner and Cavan Biggio had 2 each. Daulton Varsho and Bo Bichett had 1 each . Vlad, Davis Schneider and Alejandro Kirk had 0 fors, though Kirk walked and Schneider was hit by pitch .

Mariners Blue Jays Chris Bassitt Pitching Performance Offense

