Mariah Carey's Instagram Video Unofficially Launches Christmas Season

Several days ago, many of you were probably filling up your shopping carts with Halloween accessories and mini chocolate bars. If you returned to that same store today, you might find there’s been a complete vibe switch. At midnight on Halloween, singer Mariah Carey posted an Instagram video where she broke out of her ice cocoon with the help of her song The video earned more than two million likes and acted as an unofficial launch of the Christmas season.

We went to Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts in Toronto, Ontario, to ask kids what they think.It’s all part of a strategy, says expert David Di Zhang teaches marketing strategy at the Edwards School of Business at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. One: They want to start Christmas sales promotions early. For some businesses, Christmas sales make up a big part of their earnings. Santa’s here already? Christmas decorations were on sale at this U.S. store a week before Halloween. (Image credit: Mike Blake/Reuters)“You know when you go out early in the season and you see a toy and you think, ‘Wow, that’s awesome, I want it.’” “In the times when you go to the mall, you see other toys. Subconsciously, you always compare to the first one that impressed you,” said Zhang.Bottom line, stores want to get their Christmas-related products out early so that their products will come to your mind firs

