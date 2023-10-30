Marelli plant closure forewarns painful electric vehicle transition

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsCREVALCORE, Italy (Reuters) - Around 230 workers in Italy's"Motor Valley" have begun striking over the planned closure of their auto parts factory, an early casualty of the European Union's transition towards electric vehicles.

Until last week the strikers had stopped any finished products from leaving the factory, before a limited outflow of parts restarted in recent days. Marelli has put the plan on hold but confirmed it wants to abandon the plant, leaving workers in a limbo. Around 20 couples risk losing their entire family income.

When formed, Marelli had 43,000 employees with 10,000 in Italy. The Italian workforce has now fallen to 7,300, versus an increase to 50,000 worldwide. Many workers at Crevalcore are in their 50s: too young for retirement, too old to easily find a new job, like Francesco Simeri, who is facing his second company crisis in a decade.As the 2024 EU elections approach, the turmoil in Crevalcore, and other similar cases around Europe, might push politicians into thinking people's welfare and a commitment to climate policies are contradictory goals. headtopics.com

Italy, EU's third biggest economy, has Stellantis as its sole major carmaker, but its parts industry is the second largest in Europe, according to ANFIA, supplying several automakers abroad. However 40% of its companies specialise in combustion technology and over 70% are exposed to it, ANFIA says.

"This makes businesses very cautious about investing in Italy," he said."Marelli is the perfect example of this".

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre stateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israel summons Russian ambassador to protest at Moscow's hosting of HamasExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕