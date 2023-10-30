CREVALCORE, Italy (Reuters) - Around 230 workers in Italy's "Motor Valley" have begun striking over the planned closure of their auto parts factory, an early casualty of the European Union's transition towards electric vehicles.

Until last week the strikers had stopped any finished products from leaving the factory, before a limited outflow of parts restarted in recent days. Marelli has put the plan on hold but confirmed it wants to abandon the plant, leaving workers in a limbo. Around 20 couples risk losing their entire family income.

When formed, Marelli had 43,000 employees with 10,000 in Italy. The Italian workforce has now fallen to 7,300, versus an increase to 50,000 worldwide. Many workers at Crevalcore are in their 50s: too young for retirement, too old to easily find a new job, like Francesco Simeri, who is facing his second company crisis in a decade.As the 2024 EU elections approach, the turmoil in Crevalcore, and other similar cases around Europe, might push politicians into thinking people's welfare and a commitment to climate policies are contradictory goals. headtopics.com

Italy, EU's third biggest economy, has Stellantis as its sole major carmaker, but its parts industry is the second largest in Europe, according to ANFIA, supplying several automakers abroad. However 40% of its companies specialise in combustion technology and over 70% are exposed to it, ANFIA says.

"This makes businesses very cautious about investing in Italy," he said. "Marelli is the perfect example of this". In 2022 Rome set aside 8.7 billion euros to support local automotive industry, but no major measures have been deployed so far besides incentives to encourage purchases. headtopics.com

Italy Rejects Alternative Telecom Italia PlanItaly refuses to consider an alternative plan for Telecom Italia, sticking to the original proposal.

Italy plans to increase taxes on short-term rentalsItaly's government is set to raise taxes on short-term rentals by people letting out more than one flat, in an effort to address the shortage of affordable housing in popular tourist destinations. The proposed tax rate would increase from 21% to 26% for those renting out multiple apartments. The government has scaled back its initial plans, which included increased taxation on single apartment rentals. The budget bill for 2024 will be presented to parliament on Monday.

