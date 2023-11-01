Marcus Jordan Says A Wedding With Larsa Pippen Is 'In The Works'

When asked whether he wants his dad to give a toast at a future ceremony, Marcus Jordan noted that he was the best man at his dad’s wedding, as well as at his brother’s wedding.The son of the NBA Hall of Famer said that he hopes to have more than one ceremony — a private celebration with family and friends, in addition to a more public event.“If you meet someone and you have a great connection with them, and they make you happy and you fall in love with them, then that’s what it is,” she said.
Some people online have criticized Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s relationship given the intertwined history of both of their families.. They share four children. Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were famously an NBA duo during the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s. In recent years, though, they have both publicly spoken aboutpublished by TMZ showed the NBA legend leaving a restaurant when a paparazzo asked him what he thought about the relationship.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DurhamRadioNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕
Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕
Source: CBCAlerts | Read more ⮕