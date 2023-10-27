Maple Leafs return F Minten to WHL's Blazers

Minten, 19, made the team out of training camp after recording a goal and four points in six pre-season games.

He did not record a point in his four appearances in the regular season and was a healthy scratch in the Maple Leafs' last three games. The 6-foot-2 forward was drafted 38th overall by Toronto in the 2022 draft and recorded 31 goals and 67 points in 57 games with the Blazers last season.

Minten also participated in Canada's national junior team summer meetings and is expected to compete for a spot at the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden.

