Manufacturing Defect Caused Helicopter Crash on Vancouver Island

Federal investigators say a manufacturing defect caused a helicopter to crash on Vancouver Island last year, claiming the life of the pilot. Brent Fedirchuk was killed when the single-engine Hughes helicopter he was piloting alone crashed in a wooded area near Port McNeill, B.C., shortly after 9 a.m. on April 6, 2022.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has determined that undetected gaps formed inside an engine compressor wheel during manufacturing, eventually leading to catastrophic engine failure . "Shrinkage voids developed near the inner circumference of the engine's sixth stage compressor wheel during the manufacturing process and went undetected using the existing inspection methods," the safety board announced at the conclusion of its investigation Thursday. "The affected compressor wheel eventually failed when two separate fractures, one due to fatigue caused by shrinkage voids and the other due to overstress, occurred. This resulted in a catastrophic engine failure , and the subsequent impact with the groun





Read more: CTVNEWSVI » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWSVI: Residents asked to keep an eye out for elusive wolf-dog mix-breed in Vancouver IslandResidents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skillfully avoiding all attempts to trap it.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more »

CTVNEWSVI: Conservative Party Leader Wraps Up Vancouver Island TourPierre Poilievre, the leader of the federal Conservative Party of Canada, has concluded his two-day tour of Vancouver Island, aiming to gain support in an NDP stronghold. He addressed construction workers and proposed his plan to lower prices by eliminating the carbon tax. He also discussed the party's strategy to sell federal buildings and increase housing completions.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more »

FİNANCİALPOST: Top Performers on TSX: Ballard Power Systems and Vancouver-based MinerB.C.-based Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Vancouver-based miner are among the top performers on the TSX. Investors are pushing up shares of interest-rate sensitive stocks after U.S. data showed inflation cooling.

Source: financialpost | Read more »

GLOBEPOLİTİCS: Protesters Confront Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Vancouver RestaurantProtesters accuse Trudeau of 'killing kids' and demand a ceasefire. Vancouver Police Department assembles officers to control the crowd and ensure the Prime Minister's safety.

Source: globepolitics | Read more »

CHEK_NEWS: Vancouver's Film Industry Struggles Amid Hollywood StrikesVancouver's film industry, once booming, has been hit hard by Hollywood strikes, leaving thousands of workers without jobs and facing financial stress. Many have resorted to taking other jobs or draining savings to make ends meet, leading to a decline in mental health.

Source: CHEK_News | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Island Athletes Aim for Success in Para SportsFive Island athletes are looking to launch from the 2023 Para Pan Am Games into the 2024 Paralympics. Mel Pemble, a rare Summer and Winter Paralympian, will compete in cycling after representing Canada in skiing. She has excelled in both sports and has set world records in Para-cycling. Pemble's achievements may be a sign of success for the upcoming Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »